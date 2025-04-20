What government seeks to do about calls for transport fare reduction

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko has announced that the government will soon meet with transport operators to discuss a possible reduction in lorry fares, following the recent drop in fuel prices.

He made the comments during an interview at the Kwahu Business Forum held at Mpraeso on Saturday, April 19. Nyarko said lowering transport fares would not only ease the burden on travellers but also help reduce inflation in the country.

As a government, we are working hard to bring inflation down. We’ve already made some progress and are hoping that the next figures will show more improvement.

He added:

Fuel prices are also dropping, and in the coming weeks, we will talk to transport operators so they can also reduce their fares. When this happens, it will support our efforts to control inflation and benefit the entire nation.

Deputy Minster hails Kwahu Business Forum

Nyarko also praised the Kwahu Business Forum for bringing people from different sectors together to support national development. He pointed to the presence of Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin at the event as a sign of unity and government’s intention to work with everyone.

The fact that the Minority Leader and other key figures are here shows that we want to include everyone—both government and private sector—in our push for economic growth.

The government hopes that by working closely with transport unions and businesses, it can keep the economy stable and improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.