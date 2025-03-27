Concerned drivers threaten 15% transport fare increase over spare parts costs

The Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has threatened to implement a 15% increase in transport fares due to the rising cost of spare parts.

In a statement dated 27th March and signed by National Secretary Mohammed Aminu Usif, the union lamented the financial strain the escalating prices are placing on transport operators across the country.

While acknowledging the government’s decision to abolish certain nuisance taxes and the relative stability of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar, the group noted that spare parts prices continue to soar.

They, therefore, called on President John Mahama and the sector minister to intervene:

This trend is negatively impacting our operations, making vehicle maintenance increasingly difficult and pushing many drivers into financial hardship.

We acknowledge and commend the government for scrapping the E-Levy, a move that we believe will provide some relief to businesses and individuals.

The association warned that fare hikes would be inevitable if the situation persists:

However, we urge authorities to extend their efforts by engaging spare parts dealers to understand the reasons behind these constant price hikes.

If the current trend continues and no concrete measures are taken to stabilise spare parts prices, the Concerned Drivers Association will have no choice but to adjust transport fares accordingly.

This development follows a recent controversy over a proposed fare increment by the Alliance of Drivers Ghana, which was strongly opposed by both the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association.