PNP slams Mahama as ‘betrayer of women’ over Chief Justice removal petitions

The People’s National Party (PNP) has strongly criticised President John Mahama for consulting the Council of State on three petitions seeking the removal of Chief Justice Her Ladyship Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo.

In a statement dated March 27 and signed by Chairperson and Leader Janet Nabla, the party condemned the move as “unprecedented” and further evidence of the president’s “betrayal of women.”

The PNP argued that previous administrations had upheld judicial independence and worked with Chief Justices regardless of political differences, unlike the current government.

Nabla criticised:

This action is yet another betrayal of the very women President Mahama promised to empower. His pledge to implement the Affirmative Action Law and ensure 30% representation of women in his government has been abandoned.

Instead of fulfilling this promise, he is actively seeking ways to remove women who were already in leadership before his tenure.

The statement further accused President Mahama of being fixated on sacking the Chief Justice and the Electoral Commissioner since taking office, rather than focusing on governance.

Nabla also described the decision as selfish and politically motivated:

Women in leadership have fought hard for their positions, and President Mahama’s attempt to remove them is not only partisan but also selfish. Ghanaians must rise and condemn his actions, as history will remember him as the only president who sought to remove a Chief Justice to satisfy his party members.