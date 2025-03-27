One arrested as national security recovers 40 out of 1,300+ missing ECG containers

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has disclosed that National Security operatives, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, have recovered 40 out of the over 1,300 missing containers belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Speaking in an interview with TV3, the minister confirmed the retrieval of the containers and the arrest of an Indian businessman who claimed to have purchased them last year.

Mr Jinapor stated that investigations are ongoing to verify this claim and to locate the remaining missing containers.

He revealed:

The information I received this morning from National Security and law enforcement agencies is that they have already traced about 40 of the missing containers to a terminal or warehouse in Kpone, owned by an Indian businessman. These containers have been confiscated and are being moved to a secure location.

The minister vowed to prosecute those responsible for the missing containers:

Authorities will trace and retrieve all the missing containers as soon as possible and bring the perpetrators before a competent court. Let me make it clear: when we begin prosecuting these individuals, no one should claim it is a witch hunt.

These are state assets, and every legal means will be used to recover them and hold those responsible accountable. We will not relent in our efforts.

Background

An investigative report on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) revealed that over 1,300 containers, which were supposed to be cleared at the Tema Port, are unaccounted for, according to Graphic Online.

Professor Innocent Senyo Acquah, chairman of the committee that conducted the investigation, disclosed that while ECG initially claimed to have 2,491 uncleared containers—including cables and other equipment—an independent audit at the port found only 1,134 containers.