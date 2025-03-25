How over 1,300 ECG containers 'vanished into thin air' at Tema Port

An investigative report on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has revealed that over 1,300 containers, which were meant to be cleared at the Tema Port, cannot be accounted for, per reports by Graphic Online.

Professor Innocent Senyo Acquah, the chairman of the committee that conducted the investigation, revealed that while ECG claimed to have 2,491 uncleared containers, which included cables and other equipment, an independent audit at the port found only 1,134 containers. This left 1,347 containers unaccounted for.

Prof. Acquah presented the findings to the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor.

He explained that, prior to 2022, ECG had a dedicated fund that received weekly allocations for clearing the containers, but this practice was discontinued due to a lack of funds, as cited by the ECG board.

During this period, ECG awarded contracts to two firms to clear the containers, with one firm being pre-financed by ECG.

However, it was discovered that one of these companies lacked the necessary license to carry out the contract, raising concerns about possible procurement breaches, according to the report.

Furthermore, the report states that the committee also found that ECG’s procurement directorate had been merged with its Housing and Estate unit.

Additionally, background checks on the Director of Procurement revealed that he had no prior experience in procurement and was not a member of any professional procurement body.

Upon receiving the report, Minister Jinapor described the findings as alarming and promised that a thorough investigation would be carried out with the assistance of the Attorney-General and the police.

He said the following as quoted by Graphic Online:

The over 1,300 containers cannot vanish into thin air. We will work with the A-G and the police to ensure those responsible are brought to book to retrieve the containers or the monetary value of the same.

Minister shares more damning details

The minister also announced that the procurement unit at ECG would be decoupled within a week and pledged to introduce swift, far-reaching measures to reform procurement processes at the company.

It cannot be business as usual. We are not targeting anybody, but we will make sure whoever is responsible will be held liable.

The investigation was initiated following the discovery of the uncleared containers during the minister’s visit to the port in January 2025.