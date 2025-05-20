Relief for commuters as driver unions announce major reduction in transport fares

After months of enduring consistent increases in transport fares, commuters can now heave a brief sigh of relief. This follows the announcement by commercial driver unions of a 15% reduction in transport fares, effective Saturday, 24th May 2025.

The decision was communicated by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) following a meeting with the Ministry of Transport on Monday, 19th May.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, the Industrial Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Abass Imoro, explained that the reduction is a response to the recent slight decrease in fuel prices and the appreciation of the cedi against the dollar.

While acknowledging that several other factors, including the cost of spare parts, influence fare prices, he stated that the reduction aligns with the government’s 'Reset Agenda'.

He stated:

We look at the fuel, which has been reduced by 18%, and if we are to follow the tradition at the Ministry of Transport, we would have to reduce fares by only one-third of the 18% reduction in fuel. Spare parts they have promised to reduce prices, but this has not yet happened.

He added:

As we speak today, lubricants remain at the same price. Documentation such as permits, taxes, and DVLA charges have also not changed. However, we see this fare reduction as our contribution towards resetting Ghana, and that’s why we’ve taken this initiative.