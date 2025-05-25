Woman, 2 children trapped indoors for hours after tree collapse in Wa (Video)

A woman and her two children were stuck inside their house for almost three hours after a huge fig tree crashed down and blocked their only way out.

The incident happened in Wa, a town in Ghana’s Upper West Region, during a heavy windstorm that hit the area.

The strong winds were so powerful that they uprooted the massive tree, which then fell directly in front of the family’s building, sealing off all exits and leaving them completely trapped.

With no way to get out, the woman made several calls for help and reaching out to emergency services, friends, and relatives.

It was one of their relatives who finally managed to reach them and help them escape. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Issah Nurah Danwanaa, visited the location shortly after the rescue. He said the assembly was aware of the growing risk posed by old and weak trees in the area.

He added that plans were already in place to work with key agencies to cut down dangerous trees across Wa to avoid such accidents in the future.

Not an isolated case; video of what happened

Mr. Danwanaa also shared that this wasn’t an isolated case. Over the past month, the Wa Municipality has experienced several strong windstorms.

These storms have brought down more large trees, damaging homes and other properties, with losses estimated in the thousands of Ghana Cedis.

A JoyNews report at the scene captured footage of the dramatic rescue as it happened. The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety during the rainy and stormy season, especially in towns with many old trees and poorly built homes.

