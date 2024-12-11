Man trapped in well for 3 days after villagers misinterpreted his cries for ghostly wailing

A 22-year-old man endured a harrowing three-day ordeal trapped at the bottom of a 12-metre-deep well after villagers, hearing his desperate cries for help, mistook him for a wailing ghost and refused to approach the well.

The man, identified as Liu Chuanyi, a young Chinese national, was discovered in the remote forest area along the Thailand-Myanmar border. It remains unclear what brought him to the wilderness, but authorities believe he was trekking through the woods when he tragically fell into the abandoned well, sustaining multiple injuries, including a fractured wrist and a concussion.

Initially, Liu cried out for help as loudly as possible, but he soon realised that shouting continuously would only tire him and reduce his chances of survival. So, he began to call for help once an hour, saving what little energy he had left. Despite his efforts, no one came to his aid. The reason, it turned out, was a chilling misunderstanding. Villagers who heard his cries believed they were the sounds of a restless spirit. Fearful of being attacked by a ghost, they stayed away from the well.

It wasn’t until a concerned local reported strange noises from the forest that the police were alerted. Upon investigating, they discovered the well and began a rescue operation, which took around 30 minutes. By the time Liu was pulled from the well, he was weak and emaciated, having spent three nights without food or water.