Chelsea, Betis fans clash violently in Wroclaw ahead of Conference League final [Video]

Violence broke out in Wroclaw on Tuesday night as supporters of Chelsea and Real Betis clashed ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

The confrontation, which occurred near Salt Market Square, quickly escalated into a street brawl, prompting a swift response from Polish police.

Local media have strongly condemned the violence, branding the instigators as “thugs” and calling for heightened security measures ahead of the match.

Law enforcement and city guards are now on high alert, urging residents to report any suspicious or dangerous activities.

Their goal is to prevent further disturbances in the lead-up to Wednesday’s Conference League final.

According to reports from Wroclaw Wyborcza, tensions flared outside a restaurant where groups of fans engaged in altercations, hurling chairs and various objects at one another and at the police.

Authorities responded by deploying pepper spray in an attempt to disperse the aggressive crowds.

In response to Tuesday night’s unrest, police have intensified efforts to locate those responsible.

Undercover officers have been deployed across the city to identify and detain troublemakers still at large.

Spanish outlet Sport reported that several areas of the city sustained damage during the chaos, accusing fans of vandalising public property and infrastructure.

In response, heavily armed riot police erected barricades to separate rival fans and restore order.

Images from the scene show officers using pepper spray to disperse unruly Chelsea fans who were seen fleeing the area.

The Provincial Police Headquarters in Wroclaw has since released a statement on the matter, although details remain limited.

The incident unfolded amid an overwhelming influx of football fans, with more than 70,000 supporters arriving in Wroclaw—well above the stadium’s 42,000-seat capacity.

To manage the crowd, approximately 2,000 officers from across Poland have been deployed to reinforce security.

Prior to the violence, local authorities had issued a notice advising residents to expect disruptions and limit travel within the city during the three-day build-up to the final.