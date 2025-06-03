Ghana Football Awards 2025: Full list of nominees

The official nominees for the 2025 Ghana Football Awards have finally been announced to reward the best Ghanaian players both home and abroad for their impressive performances across the football year.

The awards ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 14, 2025, will reward the best footballers in various categories in the year under review.

In contention for the ultimate award “Ghana Footballer of the Year” are Black Stars trio Black Stars trio Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams.

These three players alongside other stars like Doris Boaduwaa, Jerry Afriyie, Faisal Charwetey, Stella Nyamekye, and many others have all been nominated in various categories.

Football clubs, coaches, and administrators will also be awarded on the night.

Pulse Ghana presents the full list of nominees:

Women's Team Coach of the Year:

Joyce Boatey Agyei (Black Damsels)

Abu Kassim (Police Ladies)

Mercy Tagoe (Oaks FC)

Men's Team of the Year:

Nations FC

Bibiani GoldStars SC

Golden Kicks

Asante Kotoko SC

Hohoe United FC

Men's Coach of the Year:

Kassim Mingle(Nations FC)

Fiifi Parker Hanson (Golden Kicks)

James Kwasi Appiah (Sudan national team)

Stephen Frimpong Manso (Bibiani Gold Stars)

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award:

Christiana Ashiaku (Black Maidens)

Jerry Afriyie (CD Lugo)

Edmund Baidoo (Red Bull Salzburg)

Home-Based Female Footballer of the Year:

Annable Bansah (Faith Ladies)

Stella Nyamekye (Dreamz Ladies)

Mercy Berko (Police Ladies)

Mary Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa)

Best Ghanaian Club CEO:

DCOP Lydia Donkor (Police Ladies)

John Peter Amewu (Hohoe United)

Kwame T. Danquah (Nations FC)

Randy Abbey (Heart of Lions)

Home-based Footballer of the Year:

Samuel Atta Kumi

Rudolf Jnr Nana Kwesi

Razak Simpson

Stephen Amankona

Faisal Charwetey

Most Vibrant Club on Social Media Nominees:

Nations FC

Medeama SC

Heart of Lions

Female Team of the Year:

Oak FC

Black Damsels

Police Ladies

Black Maidens

Women's Footballer of the Year:

Mary Amponsah

Doris Boaduwaa

Alice Kusi

Mercy Berko

Goalkeeper of the Year

Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak)

Emmanuel Kobi (Bibiani GoldStars FC)

Lawrence Osei (Heart of Lions)

Ghana Footballer of the Year:

Thomas Partey

Antoine Semenyo

Inaki Williams

Best African Footballer of the Year:

Mohammed Salah

Serhou Guirassy