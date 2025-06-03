Ghana Football Awards 2025: Full list of nominees

The official nominees for the 2025 Ghana Football Awards have finally been announced to reward the best Ghanaian players both home and abroad for their impressive performances across the football year.
The awards ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 14, 2025, will reward the best footballers in various categories in the year under review.
In contention for the ultimate award “Ghana Footballer of the Year” are Black Stars trio Black Stars trio Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams.
These three players alongside other stars like Doris Boaduwaa, Jerry Afriyie, Faisal Charwetey, Stella Nyamekye, and many others have all been nominated in various categories.
Football clubs, coaches, and administrators will also be awarded on the night.
Pulse Ghana presents the full list of nominees:
Women's Team Coach of the Year:
Joyce Boatey Agyei (Black Damsels)
Abu Kassim (Police Ladies)
Mercy Tagoe (Oaks FC)
Men's Team of the Year:
Nations FC
Bibiani GoldStars SC
Golden Kicks
Asante Kotoko SC
Hohoe United FC
Men's Coach of the Year:
Kassim Mingle(Nations FC)
Fiifi Parker Hanson (Golden Kicks)
James Kwasi Appiah (Sudan national team)
Stephen Frimpong Manso (Bibiani Gold Stars)
Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award:
Christiana Ashiaku (Black Maidens)
Jerry Afriyie (CD Lugo)
Edmund Baidoo (Red Bull Salzburg)
Home-Based Female Footballer of the Year:
Annable Bansah (Faith Ladies)
Stella Nyamekye (Dreamz Ladies)
Mercy Berko (Police Ladies)
Mary Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa)
Best Ghanaian Club CEO:
DCOP Lydia Donkor (Police Ladies)
John Peter Amewu (Hohoe United)
Kwame T. Danquah (Nations FC)
Randy Abbey (Heart of Lions)
Home-based Footballer of the Year:
Samuel Atta Kumi
Rudolf Jnr Nana Kwesi
Razak Simpson
Stephen Amankona
Faisal Charwetey
Most Vibrant Club on Social Media Nominees:
Nations FC
Medeama SC
Heart of Lions
Female Team of the Year:
Oak FC
Black Damsels
Police Ladies
Black Maidens
Women's Footballer of the Year:
Mary Amponsah
Doris Boaduwaa
Alice Kusi
Mercy Berko
Goalkeeper of the Year
Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak)
Emmanuel Kobi (Bibiani GoldStars FC)
Lawrence Osei (Heart of Lions)
Ghana Footballer of the Year:
Thomas Partey
Antoine Semenyo
Inaki Williams
Best African Footballer of the Year:
Mohammed Salah
Serhou Guirassy
Achraf Hakimi