Super Bowl 2025: Eagles dominate Chiefs to deny historic three-peat feat

In a rematch of the Super Bowl, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 win on Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Eagles secured their second Super Bowl title and denied the Chiefs the chance to win a historic third consecutive championship.

Unlike their first Super Bowl meeting two years ago, this game lacked much drama. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the standout player, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.

Hurts also led the team in rushing with 72 yards, despite an early interception. His performance earned him the Super Bowl MVP award.

This victory was a big win for the Eagles, who had faced criticism throughout the season for not being fully cohesive under head coach Nick Siriani. They redeemed themselves after losing 38-35 to the Chiefs in the previous Super Bowl, a game that ended controversially due to a holding call in the final minutes.

Despite a quiet game from All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed 25 times for just 57 yards, the Eagles still cruised to a comfortable win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled throughout the game, throwing two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown) and losing a fumble.

Mahomes was also sacked six times, as the Eagles defense dominated.

The Eagles took the lead in the first quarter with a rushing touchdown from Hurts. A field goal from kicker Jake Elliott in the second quarter extended their lead.

The game turned in the second quarter when Mahomes threw an interception, which rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean returned for a 38-yard touchdown.

Later, another Mahomes interception set up a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown, making it 24-0 by halftime.

In the third quarter, Elliott added another field goal, and Hurts threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Devontae Smith, pushing the lead to 34-0.

The Chiefs finally scored in the third quarter with a touchdown from Mahomes to Xavier Worthy. They added two more touchdowns late in the game, but it wasn’t enough.

Kendrick Lamar perform at half-time show

This marks the second Super Bowl title for the Eagles, their first since 2018 when backup quarterback Nick Foles led them to a victory over the New England Patriots.

On Sunday, former quarterback Tom Brady called the game for Fox, and President Donald Trump attended, making history as the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

He left at halftime, having predicted a Chiefs win before the game.