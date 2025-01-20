From now on, the US will recognise only male and female genders – Donald Trump announces

President-elect Donald Trump is preparing to sign executive orders aimed at scaling back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, as well as declaring that the U.S. federal government will only acknowledge two genders, male and female, according to an official from the incoming White House team on Monday. The official also indicated that further actions related to DEI would follow "very soon."

In his inaugural address, Trump emphasized that “as of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.” This marks a sharp departure from the Biden administration's recognition of more than two genders.

Under Biden, the State Department updated passport applications to include an option for an “X” gender marker, and in 2022, transgender and non-binary veterans were permitted to identify as such on their medical records.

The new administration intends to review and possibly eliminate what it views as "discriminatory programs," which may include environmental justice funding and diversity training programs. Specific details on the actions to rescind these measures or their timeline were not immediately disclosed.

These changes in DEI policies coincide with the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations, a holiday that honors the civil rights leader. The expected shift in policy is likely to face swift criticism from civil rights and advocacy groups, who have warned that any rollback of DEI programs would undermine the progress made toward achieving fairness and equality for historically marginalized communities.

Some corporations, particularly in the wake of recent developments, have distanced themselves from DEI efforts, with some even scaling back such initiatives. However, companies like Costco and Apple have continued to uphold their commitment to DEI principles.

The executive orders are also expected to include provisions that would restrict federal funding for the promotion of "gender ideology," a term commonly used by conservatives to oppose progressive views on sex and gender.

This term is often criticized by LGBTQ+ rights groups, who view it as derogatory and harmful. Additionally, the orders would bar the use of U.S. funds for gender transition medical procedures.

The issue of transgender rights has become a highly debated topic in U.S. politics. Many Republicans have campaigned against laws that protect transgender rights, with a particular focus on transgender women participating in women’s sports.

At a pre-inauguration rally on Sunday, Trump reiterated his intention to take steps to "keep all men out of women’s sports" and restrict access to gender-affirming care.

It remains unclear how the executive orders will impact the U.S. military. During his first term, Trump sought to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military, and his administration had frozen the recruitment of transgender personnel. However, President Joe Biden reversed this policy upon taking office in 2021.

The two executive orders on DEI and gender-related matters are part of a series of directives that also address immigration, energy, and other policy areas. Trump’s inauguration was set to take place at noon ET (1700 GMT) on Monday.

For clarity, a glossary of terms created by NPR with assistance from GLAAD distinguishes sex as a person’s biological status, typically assigned at birth, usually based on external anatomy, and categorized as male, female, or intersex.