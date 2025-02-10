Super Bowl: Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs as Trump makes history

The Philadelphia Eagles delivered a commanding performance, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 and preventing them from achieving an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

The Chiefs, making their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years, entered the game with significant anticipation of their potential to secure a historic three-peat.

However, the Eagles dominated the contest in New Orleans, particularly through their formidable defence, avenging their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs two years prior.

Kansas City’s star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, faced relentless pressure throughout the game, being sacked six times and throwing two interceptions.

The Eagles’ defence effectively stifled the Chiefs’ pursuit of NFL immortality, showcasing their strength and determination.

This victory marks the Eagles’ second Super Bowl title, following their first win in 2018. Despite the Chiefs’ efforts to contain Philadelphia’s star running back, Saquon Barkley, the Eagles found success through their quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

Hurts silenced critics of his passing game with an exceptional performance, including a remarkable 46-yard touchdown pass that sealed the Chiefs’ defeat.

The win also served as redemption for the Eagles, who had fallen to the Chiefs 38-35 in the Super Bowl two years earlier.

On that occasion, despite a standout performance by Hurts, the Eagles came up short. This time, however, Hurts and his team emerged victorious, solidifying their place in NFL history.

Trump makes history at the Super Bowl.

For the first time in history, a sitting U.S. president attended the Super Bowl, as Donald Trump made an appearance just 20 days after returning to the White House. This marked a significant moment, as no incumbent president had ever been present at the event.

Trump’s relationship with the NFL has been complex and contentious. During his first term, he became embroiled in a highly publicised dispute with NFL players who took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. His presence at the Super Bowl in New Orleans added another layer of intrigue to the occasion.