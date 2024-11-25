Abigail Quartey makes history as Ghana’s first-ever female boxing world champion

Abigail Kwartekaa Quartey has made history as the first female to become a world boxing champion after emerging victorious over Sangeeta Birdie from the United Kingdom last night.

Quartey defeated Birdie by unanimous decision to win the WIBF World Super Bantamweight title at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2024.

After a dominating performance, all three judges ruled in favour of the Ghanaian. All three judges scored the bout 98-91 in Quartey’s favour to earn her the record as the female boxer in Ghana’s history to be crowned a world champion.

She has now extended her career wins to nine out of 10 professional matches. Quartey has lost only once and won six of her nine fights through knockouts.

Ranked number one in the country, she has made a bold statement to the rest of the world with last night’s superb win over the British. She is also ranked 50th in her division out of 170 boxers in the world.

Her opponent, on the other hand, has won only five out of her 12 bouts, four coming by way of knockouts. The defeat by the Ghanaian history-maker marked her seventh defeat in those 12 fights.

Birdie had previously defeated all two Ghanaian boxers she had fought with. However, she was not third-time lucky as Quartey avenged her sisters from the motherland to write her name in the history books.