Ghana Month: 10 Unspoken rules everyone must know in Ghana

Ghana is known for its warm hospitality, and visitors often leave with fond memories of the country.

However, Ghanaians have certain customs that, though rarely spoken about, are important to understand for tourists, visitors, and even locals.

.In celebration of Ghana’s 68th Independence Day, here are 10 unspoken rules to keep in mind when in Ghana.

1. Always greet people

Greeting is a key part of Ghanaian culture. When you meet someone, always greet them, regardless of age, gender, or social status. Greet from right to left and always use your right hand. It’s also important to follow this order when entering a room or space. When greeting a chief, however, the chief should be greeted first.

2. Handshakes are important

In Ghana, handshakes are common. The typical Ghanaian handshake includes a snap of the middle fingers. The louder the snap, the better. If you miss it, don’t worry – you can always try again.

3. Expect delays

In Ghana, events rarely start on time. What is known as GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) here often stands for Ghana Man Time, where things tend to begin much later than planned. Patience is key!

4. Respect elders

Respect for elders is very important in Ghana. The older the person, the more respect they are given. Certain actions that may seem harmless to outsiders could be seen as disrespectful towards the elderly, so always be mindful.

5. Sharing is common

Sharing is a central part of Ghanaian culture. It’s normal to share food, drinks, or items. It’s also common to give small amounts of money to children, the disabled, or even beggars.

6. Respect religious diversity

Ghana is a country that respects all religions, as it is a secular state. People practice different faiths, so avoid making derogatory remarks about any religion, political party, or ethnic group.

7. Consult local authorities before starting projects

In rural areas, always visit the local chief first before starting any project. When greeting the chief, remove your hat, avoid crossing your legs, and don’t keep your hands in your pockets. A small gift, like a bottle of schnapps, is always appreciated.

8. Use your right hand

Using your left hand is considered disrespectful in Ghana. Whether you’re giving or receiving something, always use your right hand. The left hand is seen as unclean and is referred to as the ‘toilet hand.’

9. Don’t waste anything

In Ghana, everything is considered valuable. Throwing things away unnecessarily is frowned upon, whether it’s food, drink, or any other items. Ghanaians hold on to even the smallest things.

10. Be polite and avoid being too direct