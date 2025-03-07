5 things every Ghanaian should consider before having kids

Having a child is a life-changing decision, and in Ghana, it comes with unique financial, cultural, and social factors to consider. While the joy of parenthood is unmatched, the responsibility that comes with raising a child in today’s world—especially in Ghana’s economic climate—requires careful thought.

Before taking that step, here are five crucial things to consider.

1. Financial Preparedness: Can You Afford a Child?

Raising a child is expensive, from prenatal care to education and everyday expenses. In Ghana, hospital bills for childbirth vary, with private hospitals charging significantly more than public ones.

After birth, costs continue to pile up—diapers, formula, clothing, school fees, and medical care. Consider your financial stability before expanding your family. Do you have a steady income? Are you able to save for emergencies? Having a child should not push you into financial hardship.

2. Healthcare and Maternal Support

Ghana’s healthcare system has both public and private options, but accessibility and quality vary. While the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) covers basic maternal care, it may not cover all necessary services, including some specialist consultations and medications.

Also, consider the availability of good hospitals and paediatric care near you. If you have any pre-existing health conditions, seek medical advice to ensure a safe pregnancy and delivery.

3. Education and Future Planning

Education in Ghana can be costly, even with the government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy. Private schools, which many parents prefer for their quality, come with high tuition fees.

Beyond basic education, think about university, extracurricular activities, and other developmental opportunities. Planning ahead by setting up an education fund or investment plan can save you financial stress in the future.

4. Cultural and Family Expectations

In Ghana, family and societal expectations play a significant role in parenting. You might face pressure from extended family members regarding how to raise your child, naming ceremonies, or even when to have more children.

Understanding and managing these expectations is important, especially if they conflict with your personal choices or financial situation. Will you have family support, or will you be raising your child independently? Consider how cultural traditions align with your parenting values.

5. Work-Life Balance and Emotional Readiness

Parenting is not just a financial responsibility but an emotional and physical one. Babies require constant care, which can be overwhelming if you have a demanding job or little support. Maternity and paternity leave policies in Ghana are often limited, with most workplaces offering three months of maternity leave and little to no paternity leave. If you run a business or have an inflexible job, think about how you will balance work and childcare. Additionally, are you emotionally ready for sleepless nights, tantrums, and the lifelong commitment of raising a child?