Top NPP MP questions party’s decision to boycott Ablekuma North rerun

The Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has publicly questioned the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) decision to boycott the upcoming rerun of parliamentary elections in 19 polling stations within the Ablekuma North constituency.
According to him, the party still stands a strong chance of securing victory in the rerun, and he has urged all members to rally behind the NPP’s candidate, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie.
The NPP, on Tuesday, 9 July, announced its decision to boycott the rerun scheduled for Friday, 11 July, citing concerns over what it described as inconsistencies and breaches in the Electoral Commission’s processes.
In a social media post on Thursday, 10 July, Mr Opoku stressed that although the NPP clearly won the earlier election, choosing to boycott the rerun would be a mistake. He wrote:
ALSO READ: UN Vote Abstention: Sam George urges parliament to expedite passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Dear NPP, the truth is, in those 19 polling stations at the centre of this matter, the NPP won in 2020. And guess what? We won again in 2024. Yes, the margins may have dropped a bit, but the people are still with us.
He continued:
So why are we boycotting? Why are we stepping back when we should be stepping forward? Akua Afriyie is not just a candidate. She is a widow. A woman who has poured her life, sweat, and strength into this party. She’s stood firm for us — even when it was hard. She didn’t walk away. She believed.
ALSO READ: Ablekuma North Rerun: ‘We’ll never be intimidated’ – NPP insists it won the election
Mr Opoku called on party leaders and supporters to stand united behind her candidacy:
Now it’s our turn to stand for her. Let’s not watch while the NDC scheme to push her aside. Let’s not act powerless when we have the numbers, the base, and the message. This is not the time to boycott — this is the time to show up, mobilise, and get Akua elected. We owe it to her. We owe it to ourselves. And we owe it to the spirit of the NPP.
Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has dismissed an application filed by Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie seeking to block the scheduled rerun.
ALSO READ: Ablekuma North Rerun: Accra high court throws out NPP candidate’s injunction application
During proceedings on Wednesday, 9 July, the presiding judge, Justice Ali Baba Abature, dismissed the motion for an interim injunction, ruling that the application lacked merit.