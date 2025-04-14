Nigeria Football Chaos: Fan stabbed player after NFL clash

Following a tense Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match on Sunday, Plateau United forward Vincent Temitope was reportedly assaulted by an armed fan after his team's 3-2 defeat to Nasarawa United in Lafia.

The incident occurred after the match, with video footage showing Temitope receiving medical treatment for a neck wound.

The player had earlier missed a penalty but also scored a goal during the closely contested encounter.

Jos-based radio personality Rhairom Zamora of Jay FM first shared the disturbing video on social media, alleging that the attack was carried out by home fans.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Zamora condemned the incident, stating,

Absolutely unacceptable—player safety must be a priority. We await official statements from the clubs and the league.

A subsequent post referenced an eyewitness account in Hausa, claiming that Nasarawa United fans attempted to stab Temitope.

At the time of reporting, neither the clubs nor the league had issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Official attacks referee in National Youth League

In a different incident, Nigerian centre referee was violently assaulted by an official of Kano Pillars FC U19 following their match in the Nationwide Under-19 Youth League on Monday.

The incident occurred immediately after the final whistle in the fixture between Kwara United U19 and Kano Pillars U19 at the Rashidi Yekini Stadium in Ilorin.

The match, which ended 1-0 in favour of Kwara United, was originally scheduled for April 1 but was postponed due to the Eid Mubarak celebration.