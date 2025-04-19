W/R: Illegal slums serving galamsey operators destroyed - Forestry boss confirms

The Western Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, Nana Poku Bosompim, has reported the successful dismantling of significant illegal settlements that functioned as operational bases for unlawful mining activities in the region.

During an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile, Mr. Bosompim confirmed that coordinated operations had completely destroyed slum areas, including Abrewa Ne Nkran, Jerusalem, and another adjacent to Wassa Nkran.

Having assumed his position just two months prior, Mr. Bosompim revealed that his predecessor had already identified these locations as critical security concerns.

Despite three previous demolition attempts, inhabitants consistently reestablished the settlements. The new regional manager identified their permanent removal as his primary objective.

My priority after taking over as the regional manager was to make sure that the slums were removed so that we could save that portion of the forest. So, quickly, we put a team together. We had the support of the General Officer Commanding Southern Command, who released officers to support the forestry officers.

The operation successfully targeted multiple settlements, as Mr. Bosompim explained:

And as you heard from the operation last week Monday, we were able to raid the camp and completely eradicate those slums—not just the one at Abrewa Ne Nkran, but also the second, bigger one called Jerusalem, and the third one around the Wassa Nkran area.

So, as of today, I can tell you those illegal slums that served as a haven for illegal miners have been razed down. They are all lying in desolate ruins.

He stated, while noting the settlements had attracted not only Ghanaian nationals but miners from approximately eight West African countries.

However, Mr. Bosompim cautioned against complacency, observing:

Just a day after razing the area, we noticed attempts to rebuild. This time, they were laying foundations and using cement blocks, not wood. It shows they are determined to return.

To combat potential reoccupation, the Forestry Commission has implemented enhanced monitoring protocols. As Mr. Bosompim affirmed:

We're not going to let this happen again. The goal is to ensure that these camps are never rebuilt.