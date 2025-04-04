Bank of Ghana cable theft accused walks on GH₵1m bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to a painter accused of stealing electrical cables worth GH₵1,035,500 from the Bank of Ghana's new building under construction at Ridge.

Ahmed Mohammed Lawal was granted bail in the sum of GHC1 million with two sureties by relieving judge Isaac Addo, who also ordered the prosecution to comply with disclosure rules.

The case has been adjourned to 7 May 2025.

Lawal faces charges of unlawful entry and stealing after allegedly breaking into the site's Energy Farm with two accomplices, who remain at large.

Prosecutors say CCTV footage captured the trio stealing bundles of 1c x240 and 1cx 300 square copper cables on 16 February 2025.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agustin Kingsley Oppong, the accused and his accomplices allegedly accessed the site via scaffolding, cut the cables with a sharp object, and sold them to a buyer at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, with Lawal reportedly receiving GH₵2,000 as his share.

The complainants - safety officer Samuel Nii Tettey and electrical engineer Davidson Mensah Otinkorang - apprehended Lawal and handed him to police.

However, investigators say he failed to help locate his alleged accomplices or the buyer of the stolen goods.

Lawal could not lead the Police to arrest his accomplices and the alleged “dishonest receiver.”

Lawal has pleaded not guilty to the charges.