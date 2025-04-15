I have goals and new things to achieve - Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus has revealed his relentless drive for success remains undiminished, telling NBC Sports he continues to set new targets after achieving previous career milestones.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder, who rose from the streets of Nima in Accra to Premier League stardom, spoke candidly about his ambitions while acknowledging the sacrifices made by his family to support his journey.

It means a lot, but I don't think they [my family] are too surprised because they put in the effort for me and pushed me to get to this point. All credit to them

This is just the beginning. I still have a lot of goals and things I want to achieve. I've reached some goals, but I set new ones and will keep aiming high until whenever I hang up my boots.

Kudus' impressive performances since joining West Ham from Ajax in 2023 have established him as one of Africa's most exciting talents.

While he hasn't consistently hit top form this season, his technical ability and creativity continue to make him a key player for David Moyes' side.

The Ghana international's progress hasn't gone unnoticed across Europe, with several top clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

Premier League giants Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the versatile attacker, who can operate across the frontline or in midfield.

Kudus' journey from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana to starring in one of Europe's top leagues serves as inspiration for young African footballers.

Yet despite his rapid rise, the humble star insists his story is far from complete as he continues chasing new objectives in his burgeoning career.