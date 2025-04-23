Basketball star fined for telling fan: My manhood is bigger than yours (Video)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for using inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture towards a fan during a playoff match against the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA President of League Operations, Byron Spruell, confirmed the fine on Tuesday.

The incident happened during Game 1 of their first-round series, where the Timberwolves secured a convincing 117-95 win over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

In the third quarter, Edwards stepped in when teammate Rudy Gobert was being heckled by a fan near the sideline. Edwards, trying to defend Gobert, reportedly told the fan how many millions of dollars Gobert earns before ending the exchange with a rude gesture and comment.

He was captured pointing at his genitalia and reportedly uttering unprintable words.

Edwards impresses on court

Despite the controversy, Edwards continued to make his mark on the court. In Game 2, the 23-year-old guard played 40 minutes, scoring 25 points and grabbing six rebounds, although Minnesota fell short with an 85-94 loss to the Lakers.

Edwards also delivered one of the highlights of the night by charging to the basket and slamming a powerful two-handed dunk over Lakers centre Jaxson Hayes, sending the crowd wild.

The playoff series is finely balanced at 1-1, setting up a thrilling Game 3, which will take place in Minnesota on Saturday, 26 April at 1:30 AM. Timberwolves fans will be hoping Edwards can put the off-court drama behind him and help his side regain the lead.