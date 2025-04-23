Basketball star fined for telling fan: My manhood is bigger than yours (Video)

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $50,000 for using inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture towards a fan during a playoff match against the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA President of League Operations, Byron Spruell, confirmed the fine on Tuesday.
The incident happened during Game 1 of their first-round series, where the Timberwolves secured a convincing 117-95 win over the Lakers in Los Angeles.
In the third quarter, Edwards stepped in when teammate Rudy Gobert was being heckled by a fan near the sideline. Edwards, trying to defend Gobert, reportedly told the fan how many millions of dollars Gobert earns before ending the exchange with a rude gesture and comment.
He was captured pointing at his genitalia and reportedly uttering unprintable words.
READ ALSO: Man United target Ghanaian-born goalkeeper as Andre Onana’s replacement - Report
Edwards impresses on court
Despite the controversy, Edwards continued to make his mark on the court. In Game 2, the 23-year-old guard played 40 minutes, scoring 25 points and grabbing six rebounds, although Minnesota fell short with an 85-94 loss to the Lakers.
Edwards also delivered one of the highlights of the night by charging to the basket and slamming a powerful two-handed dunk over Lakers centre Jaxson Hayes, sending the crowd wild.
The playoff series is finely balanced at 1-1, setting up a thrilling Game 3, which will take place in Minnesota on Saturday, 26 April at 1:30 AM. Timberwolves fans will be hoping Edwards can put the off-court drama behind him and help his side regain the lead.
MUST READ: Real Madrid’s Vini Jr faces possible two-year ban for alleged FIFA rule breaches
Watch the video of the incident that cost Anthony Edwards a hefty $50,000 fine.