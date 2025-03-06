NBA: LeBron James makes history as first player to Score 50,000 career points

LeBron James has etched his name in the annals of NBA history by becoming the first player ever to amass 50,000 combined points across regular season and playoff games.

This historic achievement came during the Los Angeles Lakers' commanding 136-115 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 40-year-old basketball icon reached this monumental milestone early in the first quarter, courtesy of a precise pass from Luka Dončić, which James converted into a remarkable 25-foot three-pointer.

By the end of the game, James had tallied 34 points, bringing his career total to an unprecedented 50,033 points—6,000 points ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who sits in second place on the all-time scoring list.

James' record-breaking total comprises 41,871 regular season points, the highest in NBA history, and an additional 8,162 postseason points, where he also holds the distinction of being the league's leading scorer.

Reflecting on his accomplishment, James remarked,

I'm not going to sugarcoat it—it's a hell of a lot of points.

I'm super blessed to have scored that many points in my career, competing in the best league in the world against the best players. It's truly special.

This milestone was achieved in James' 22nd NBA season, tying him with Vince Carter for the most seasons played in league history.

The Lakers' victory was further bolstered by Dončić's stellar performance, contributing 30 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds.

The win marked the Lakers' seventh consecutive triumph, propelling them to second place in the Western Conference standings.

Following the game, Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson took to social media to celebrate James' achievement, writing on X,

Congratulations to the King, LeBron James, for becoming the only player in NBA history to score 50,000 combined regular season and playoff points!

Earlier on Tuesday, James was also honoured as the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Month for February, averaging 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.