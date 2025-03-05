Elliott’s late goal secures Liverpool dramatic win over PSG in Champions League

Liverpool clinched a dramatic 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes courtesy of a late winner from substitute Harvey Elliott in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday night.

The result sees the Reds take a crucial advantage into the second leg of the tie, securing all three points in a hard-fought contest.

The match remained tightly contested throughout, with PSG dominating large spells of the game.

Despite the hosts' relentless pressure, Liverpool's resilience and a moment of brilliance from Elliott in the 87th minute proved decisive.

The young midfielder, introduced as a substitute, made an immediate impact by side-footing home his first touch of the game, capitalizing on a well-worked assist from Darwin Nunez.

The first half had seen PSG create numerous opportunities, with the French side amassing more shots and testing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker on multiple occasions.

Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembélé, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia all came close to breaking the deadlock, only to be denied by Alisson's exceptional shot-stopping.

Kvaratskhelia even had a goal disallowed for the narrowest of offside decisions, adding to PSG's frustration.

Liverpool, meanwhile, struggled to impose themselves in the first half, managing just a single attempt on goal—a glancing header from Luis Diaz that was more of a flick-on than a genuine effort.

Second half drama

PSG's Bradley Barcola was particularly influential, causing constant problems for Ibrahima Konaté down the left flank.

The 22-year-old winger was denied what appeared to be a clear penalty and registered three shots, one of which was on target, from eight touches in the box.

Barcola also created three chances, completed 14 final-third passes, and won four of his six duels, showcasing his dynamic attacking threat.

Despite PSG's dominance, the scoreline remained level until Elliott's late intervention.

The goal not only handed Liverpool a vital away victory but also highlighted the importance of squad depth and tactical flexibility, as manager Jürgen Klopp's substitutions ultimately made the difference.