Basketball star Iman Asante loses four luxury homes, cars in divorce settlement

Teyana Taylor and Iman Asante Shumpert’s divorce settlement has been finalised, drawing attention due to its impressive terms.

After separating in 2023, the couple reached a legally binding agreement in June 2024, ending their eight-year marriage.

As part of the settlement, Taylor will receive four luxury homes worth over $10 million, a one-time seven-figure payment, and a selection of luxury vehicles, including a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus. Additionally, she will retain full ownership of her businesses.

Shumpert is required to pay $8,000 per month in child support for their two daughters and will cover their private school tuition costs, ensuring the children’s needs are met.

Despite their separation, Taylor has maintained a positive relationship with Shumpert, emphasising that their split was not due to infidelity.

On Instagram, Taylor clarified:

In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure.

She further reassured her followers, saying:

We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.

As Taylor continues to thrive personally and professionally, the settlement secures her financial future and ensures her children’s well-being. Additionally, Taylor recently sparked dating rumours after attending the Oscars with actor Aaron Pierre, hinting at a possible new romantic chapter.

Brief background of Shumpert's career

Shumpert, 34, is an American professional basketball player, most recently with the Brooklyn Nets of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He played college basketball for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before being selected 17th overall by the New York Knicks in the 2011 NBA Draft. Shumpert was later traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015.