Sadio Mane welcomes first baby with 19-year-old wife after marriage last year

Sadio Mane dedicated his goal on Friday to his newborn daughter after welcoming his first child with his teenage wife, Aisha Tamba.

Mane, 32, married 19-year-old Tamba last year in Keur Massar, a suburb of Dakar, just six days before the start of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

The couple kept their relationship private before the wedding but revealed it after the ceremony, which was attended by friends, family, and fellow footballers.

At the time they met, Tamba was still a student, and Mane reportedly promised to marry her when they began dating.

Now, 14 months after their wedding, the couple has welcomed their first child, a fact confirmed by Mane's Saudi Pro League club, Al-Nassr. In celebration, Mane dedicated his goal to his daughter by rocking his arms in a proud gesture during the 3-1 win against Al-Kholood.

Mane's strike came after Cristiano Ronaldo's fourth-minute opener, and Jhon Duran sealed the victory with a goal just before half-time. The win was crucial for Al-Nassr, who need to maintain a perfect record in their final nine games to close the 10-point gap on league leaders Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr share congratulatory video

Al-Nassr also shared a video of Mane at their training facility, where he recited a verse from the Quran, Al-Khaf ayat 46:

Wealth and children are the adornment of this worldly life, but the everlasting good deeds are far better with your Lord in reward and in hope.

The video was captioned:

A new blessing for Sadio Mane! Wishing him and his family endless joy…Allah provided them with its righteousness, and made her one of His righteous servants.