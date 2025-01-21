Champions League preview: Statistics, H2H record, insights, predictions 

Europe’s elite clubs’ competition returns with mouth-watering fixtures for the first time this year as the world’s top players battle beneath the floodlights to steal the headlines.

As the league phase’s penultimate games come fast this evening, teams will be fighting for automatic qualification spots even before the final round of games in two weeks.

So, who’s likely to come out on top in tonight’s face-offs?

Pulse Ghana breaks down three of the key upcoming battles this evening:

Atletico Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid have never lost at home to Bayer Leverkusen, and El Cholo’s men will be looking at picking their second win against the Germans in five games.

They suffered their first defeat in 16 games after winning 15 on the bounce when Leganes squeezed a one-nil win from them. Meanwhile, they have won four, lost two UCL games, and albeit in 11th position are just a point behind Bayer Leverkusen, who are fourth, in the league log.

A win here will see them leapfrog Xabi Alonso’s side for a push to finish in the top eight, however, the Bundesliga side have their own 13 consecutive wins to protect.

Bayer Leverkusen also hold a five-game unbeaten run against Spanish opposition – won two, and lost three.

The reigning Bundesliga champions haven’t won a European game in Spain since 2013/14 (D3, L4) though, and Atletico Madrid will come out confident to capitalise on the German’s shaky time in Spain.

Both teams are likely to find the back of the net in this clash.

Benfica v Barcelona

Benfica’s UCL home record in their last seven is unimpressive – only one win, drew two, and lost four. That should be of great concern to Bruno Lage’s men who have only found the back of the net once out of their previous six H2Hs against Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are on a five-game UCL winning streak keeping them second after six rounds and assuring at least a top-24 finish. Their head coach Hansi Flick has an impressive 88 percent win rate in the competition and will hope to increase his tally.

This game looks like a goal-galore and has the potential to be the night’s highest-scoring clash.

Liverpool v Lille

The competition’s leaders Liverpool have had a perfect start winning six out of six, and boast of the joint-best defensive record – only one goal conceded in their 3-1 victory over AC Milan.

Arne Slot’s side could become the second team in European Cup/UCL history after Leeds in 1969/70 to win six consecutive games without conceding.

Their chasing an 11th-straight win in home UCL group/league phase games, and should be confident having won 13 of their 16 home H2Hs with French opposition – draw one, lost two.

Lille has only won one of their last 10 UCL matches against English teams (D2, L7) and has lost the last six straight, which supports their underdog status.

The Mastiffs' road record is even worse, as they have only triumphed once in their last nine away games in England across all competitions (D1, L7).

Liverpool should win this one by all indications.

Other fixtures on the night:

Atalanta v Sturm Graz

Monaco v Aston Villa

Bologna v Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge v Juventus

Red Star Belgrade v PSV