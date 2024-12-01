EPL Roundup: Arne’s Anfield attack crash City, Red Devils unwrap Toffees with Amorim ball

Liverpool extended their lead at the summit of the English Premier League table with a dominant 2-0 win over Manchester City in Sunday’s super clash at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s men tightened their grip on the wheels in the driver’s seat with goals from Coady Gapko and Mohammed Salah to go nine points clear of Arsenal and 11 more than Pep Guardiola’s side.

The home side capitalised on an 11th-minute counterattack to take the lead. Gakpo tapped home from close range after Salah sent a superb ball past City’s defense. The Egyptian would later on in the second half write his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot after Luis Diaz was fouled by goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

That was Manchester City’s fourth consecutive defeat in the Premier League and the seventh match in a row they’ve failed to win in all competitions.

In Sunday’s early fixtures, Manchester United thrashed Everton by four goals to nil as new boss Ruben Amorim recorded his second win at Old Trafford. Ivory Coast international Armad Diallo delivered a man-of-the-match performance with two assists.

Marcus Rashord and Joshua Zirkzee scored a brace, likewise, Armad and Bruno Fernandes, both also provided two assists each. Rashford has now scored three goals in two starts under Amorim. The Red Devils are now ninth on the league log with 19 points.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea also continued their fine form with a statement win over Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at the Stanford Bridge. Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez, and Cole Palmer were all on target as the Blues emerged victorious at home, extending their unbeaten run to six matches.

Chelsea now occupy the third position with 25 points – the same points and goal difference as second-placed Arsenal.