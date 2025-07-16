AG orders EOCO to investigate NDC’s Yamin and Abanga over alleged illegal mining

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has directed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to initiate investigations into Joseph Yamin, National Organiser, and Yakubu Abanga, National Vice Chairman, both of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), over alleged involvement in illegal mining.

The investigation centres on claims suggesting that the two party executives may be complicit in unauthorised mining operations across several mining districts in the country.

The directive comes just days after the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association of Ghana, in a statement dated 9 July 2025 and signed by its Chairman, Andrew Abban, accused the two party executives, along with certain national security personnel, of backing a rogue anti-galamsey taskforce.

According to the group, this unauthorised taskforce has been operating illegally in multiple mining communities across the country, allegedly engaging in extortion and unregulated enforcement.

In a letter dated 15 July and signed by Dr Ayine, the directive was justified by growing public concern, supported by media reports and corroborating intelligence, regarding the participation of certain individuals in illegal mining activities, contrary to the provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by Act 995.

The letter stated:

Joseph Yamin

As Your Office is aware, H.E. the President has consistently reiterated his government's firm commitment to eradicating illegal mining and restoring sanity to the natural resource governance regime in Ghana.

In line with this national stance, and pursuant to your mandate under the EOCO Act, 2010 (Act 804), I am directing your Office to invite the following persons named in recent credible reports for interrogation namely, Mr. Yakubu Abanga and Mr. Joseph Yamin.

It continued:

Additionally, you are to investigate any other persons found to be complicit in these unlawful mining activities. The scope of this investigation should also cover issues raised in Professor Frimpong-Boateng’s report on illegal mining.