‘We are not selling ECG’ – Energy minister sets the record straight on privatisation

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has dispelled claims that the government is planning to sell the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), clarifying that current reforms involve introducing private sector participation to enhance efficiency, not a wholesale privatisation.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, Mr Jinapor emphasised that the aim is to improve ECG’s operations, particularly in the area of revenue collection and service delivery. He stated:

To ensure increased revenues and improved efficiency, Cabinet has approved private sector participation in ECG’s distribution network.

The Minister was categorical in his assurance to Ghanaians, stressing that there are no plans to sell the company. He urged local entrepreneurs to be involved in the process:

Let me put it on record, we are not selling ECG. What we are seeking to do is to involve the private sector, particularly in billing and revenue collection, and I encourage Ghanaian investors to take keen interest in this. We have capable Ghanaian entrepreneurs and businessmen who can contribute meaningfully.

He also revealed that ECG has now complied with his directive to adopt the Cash Waterfall Mechanism and operate a single account at the Ghana Commercial Bank. He explained:

This is ensuring a constant flow of funds to power generators, fuel suppliers, GRIDCo, VRA and other key players in the power sector. It has also contributed significantly to the relative stability we are currently experiencing in power supply. The mechanism guarantees minimum payments to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).