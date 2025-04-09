Trouble for 'ghost employees' as Auditor-General launches nationwide payroll audit

The Auditor-General has initiated a comprehensive nationwide payroll audit encompassing all entities on the Controller and Accountant-General’s payroll system, including subvented organisations.
The audit will scrutinise payroll records of Ministries, Departments, Agencies (MDAs), and subvented bodies for the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2024.
As part of the exercise, a full headcount of all government-paid personnel will be conducted.
In an official statement, the Office of the Auditor-General directed all affected institutions to provide auditors with complete and unrestricted access to all relevant records.
The statement included the following directives:
To facilitate smooth performance and completion of the audit on time, we would be grateful if the auditors were given unhindered access to all books, returns and other documents, including documents in computerised and electronic form relating to the audit, in line with Article 187(3) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 11(2) of the Audit Service Act, 2000.
You are also advised by this letter to inform all agencies allied with your ministry to hold themselves in readiness for the upcoming audit.
The essence of public audit
Public payroll audits are crucial for maintaining financial integrity and accountability in government operations.
By verifying the legitimacy of employees on state payrolls, these audits help eliminate ghost workers, reduce wasteful expenditure, and prevent fraud.
They ensure taxpayer funds are used appropriately while promoting transparency and public trust in governance.
Additionally, accurate payroll data supports informed policy decisions and efficient resource allocation.
Regular audits serve as a deterrent against corruption while strengthening fiscal discipline across public institutions.