It’s not acceptable at this level—Monaco coach fumes at Salisu’s error in Arsenal clash

AS Monaco manager Adi Hütter has expressed disappointment following his side's defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League, attributing it to a series of defensive errors.

Arsenal scored three goals from open play to secure a dominant 3-0 victory over Monaco. The hosts ended their Champions League League Phase campaign on a high, finishing third in the group standings after six games.

The first goal of the night came in the opening 35 minutes, as Bukayo Saka converted a precise low cross from Gabriel Jesus, who was set up by Lewis-Skelly. Despite some wastefulness from the Brazilian forward and a misfiring Arsenal attack in the first half, Saka spearheaded a rejuvenated second period.

Saka doubled Arsenal’s lead in the 78th minute after a mix-up between Mohammed Salisu and goalkeeper Radosław Majecki under pressure from Kai Havertz. Majecki’s failure to clear the ball allowed Saka to slot it home with ease.

The England international later turned provider in the 88th minute, setting up Havertz for Arsenal’s third goal. Although Havertz’s final touch past Majecki appeared to deflect off Thilo Kehrer, the goal stood.

Speaking after the game, Hütter voiced his frustration over Salisu’s costly mistake.

At this level, it is not possible, not acceptable, to make such mistakes that are downright gifts. And yet we were lucky that Arsenal missed a lot of opportunities

The error leading to Arsenal’s second goal proved decisive, undermining Monaco's improved performance in the second half.

On the other hand, I am really satisfied with the way we attacked the second half, playing the courageous football that I want to see. Once again, we have a very young team, which was close to equalizing. Unfortunately, the gift of the second goal was too much at this level.

What’s next for Monaco and Salisu?