Neymar to go home, set to join Santos on loan

Brazilian club Santos FC is reportedly close to bringing Neymar Junior back home on a loan deal in 2025.

Neymar, who started his illustrious career at Santos, scored an astonishing 136 goals in 225 matches before moving to Barcelona in 2013 at just 21 years old.

During his time at Santos, Neymar established himself as one of the brightest talents in world football, clinching three league titles and the prestigious Copa Libertadores.

Despite his global journey, his connection to Santos has remained deeply rooted.

A return to familiar grounds

The 32-year-old has expressed a desire to leave Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal at the conclusion of his contract in 2025. Neymar has struggled for form and fitness since joining the Saudi outfit in 2023, appearing in just seven games, scoring one goal, and providing two assists.

Injuries and lack of consistent play have limited his impact, with Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus confirming Neymar would not be registered for league action, citing the player’s inability to meet the team’s high-performance standards.

Rejoining Santos represents a chance for Neymar to rediscover his form at the club that nurtured his talent. A return would not only reignite his career but also strengthen his bond with fans who still regard him as a homegrown hero.

MLS interest looms

Meanwhile, Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire has reportedly shown interest in signing Neymar, reaching out to his camp, including his father and agent. While the Fire are prepared to offer a deal similar to Lionel Messi's agreement with Inter Miami, Neymar’s camp is said to be demanding a higher salary.

This stems from his lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia, where he earned over €100 million in 2024.

Decision ahead