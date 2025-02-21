Black Stars’ fall has worsened after I left – Ex-Ghana assistant coach George Boateng 

Former Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng says the national team’s decline has worsened since his departure.

In an interview with Soccer Africa, Boateng discussed the difficult circumstances the nation's football has been going through and blamed the team's recent setbacks on a lack of consistency, highlighting how important this element is to the national team's success.

He stated:

I’m a very strong believer in continuity. I said it straight after the tournament [2023 AFCON] and also in the media that as disappointing as it is, the federation has to analyze.

Boateng, referring to the team’s recent failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, believes that since his exit from the team after the 2023 AFCON, the Black Stars have been on a sharp downward trajectory.

You can see that after I left, we’ve now had a bigger slide because at least when I was there, we qualified and we were unlucky not to get out of the group stage.

Failure to analyse team's shortcomings

He added that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has failed to properly assess the team’s mistakes and make necessary changes after Ghana was knocked out of the 2023 AFCON group stages.

You have to go in-depth to see where the mistakes were in terms of management, players, staff and then you replace those that were not competent enough; whether being a playing body, staff member, or technical staff. And then you rebuild on that but I’m not too sure if that has been done after the African Cup of Nations.

For the first time since 2004, Ghana under Addo’s leadership failed to qualify for the continental tournament, a setback many have raised concerns about.