‘This chapter is over’: Is Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Al Nassr for Club World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of football’s most iconic figures, has once again set the global sports world abuzz after hinting at the end of his time with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Following the team’s final match of the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season, a 3-2 loss to Al Fateh, Ronaldo posted a cryptic message on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote, prompting immediate speculation about his future.

This chapter is over

He added:

The story? Still being written.

While Ronaldo gave no definitive details, his message strongly suggests a new move could be on the horizon.

This comes despite his recent contract extension in February 2025, which was set to keep him at Al Nassr through June 2026.

Since joining Al Nassr in January 2023, Ronaldo has had a transformative impact both on and off the pitch.

In 76 appearances, he has scored an incredible 73 goals, making him the club’s all-time leading scorer in under three seasons.

His achievements in the Saudi Pro League include:

Winning the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, where he scored twice in the final and was named Player of the Tournament.

Finishing as the 2023/24 Saudi Pro League top scorer with over 30 goals — a league record for a single season.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished again as the top scorer in the Roshn League for the 24/25 season with 25 goals.

He became the first player to score hat-tricks in four different leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and the Saudi Pro League).

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the second Al-Nassr player to achieve the league's top scorer title in two consecutive seasons since Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2019/20.

Although Al Nassr finished third in the 2024/25 season and fell short of clinching the league title, Ronaldo's presence raised the profile of Saudi football globally and helped attract a wave of international talent to the league.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: A new chapter?

The inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup is set to take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has emphasised the tournament's global significance, stating,

Any club from anywhere in the world can dream [about] playing in the FIFA Club World Cup. And any player from anywhere in the world can dream [about] playing for one of these clubs because these are the best clubs in the world.

Despite Al Nassr not qualifying for the tournament, speculation has arisen about Ronaldo's potential participation with another club.

Infantino's recent comments suggesting ongoing discussions for Ronaldo to play in the Club World Cup have reportedly upset the player's representatives, who were unaware of any such plans.

Potential Suitors and Transfer Speculations

Several clubs have been linked with Ronaldo for a possible short-term stint during the Club World Cup:

Wydad Casablanca: Reports suggested interest from the Moroccan club, but a source close to Wydad clarified that discussions were merely informal and did not progress beyond a casual conversation.

Palmeiras: The Brazilian club was rumoured to be negotiating with Ronaldo, aiming to bolster their squad for the tournament. However, financial constraints make such a move highly unlikely.

Chelsea and Inter Miami: Speculations have also linked Ronaldo to these clubs, but no concrete developments have occurred.

Despite the rumours, Ronaldo has reportedly rejected the opportunity to switch clubs this summer and is instead set to sign a contract extension at Al Nassr.

The bigger picture

As the FIFA Club World Cup approaches, Ronaldo's future remains a topic of intense speculation.

Whether he will make a surprise appearance with another club or continue his journey with Al Nassr is yet to be seen.