Pep Guardiola’s secret deal that nearly ended his marriage - Now he wants her back

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly working hard to fix his marriage with his wife, Cristina Serra, after the couple’s surprise separation earlier this year.

They had been together for over 30 years, and although they announced a split in January, neither has taken off their wedding rings.

According to Spanish outlet EN Blau VIP, both Guardiola and Serra are now trying to give their relationship a “second chance” and are making efforts to reconnect.

Guardiola is said to be spending more time at their family home in Catalunya, making use of a private jet to visit more often and avoid long periods apart.

The main reason for the split, it is claimed, was Guardiola’s decision to secretly extend his Manchester City contract without first discussing it with Serra. She had reportedly expected him to take a year off or move into international football to have more time for family.

READ ALSO: Ghana duo may link up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia big money transfers

Insider reveals details of marriage

Speaking to EN Blau VIP, Maria Lapiedra said:

Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra still wear their wedding rings. They're trying to reconcile. He came to her house for three days this Easter and stayed the night there. He’s saying he could be in Manchester and come see her on a private plane in Barcelona once a week, then leave again. She wanted to separate because he secretly renewed his contract, without speaking to Cristina, but Pep wants to stay with her.

MUST READ: 5 Easy ways to protect your Mobile Money PIN from scammers