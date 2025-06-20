7 Volta Region adventures so good, your friends will be jealous

Lately, there’s been a lot of buzz on social media about visiting the Volta Region. So, instead of spending the weekend endlessly scrolling through TikTok or X, why not pack a bag and experience it for yourself?

The Volta Region is bursting with adventure – the kind of unforgettable experiences that will fill your camera roll and give you months’ worth of brag-worthy content.

Whether you’re planning an epic road trip with friends or seeking a peaceful escape from Accra’s chaos, these seven destinations will turn your average weekend into something truly legendary.

Top Adventure Spots In The Volta Region

1. Soba Snake Village: The Ultimate Test of Bravery

Want to see who in your group is truly fearless? Head to Liati Soba Snake Village – once home to over 15 snake species, including a 1.7-metre python.

Though some snakes have since escaped due to challenging conditions, local handlers still care for dozens of serpents, including 22 maintained by a single keeper.

Snakes here are considered sacred protectors in the local tradition. Picture yourself learning about their cultural significance while posing beside one for your Insta stories – your followers won’t believe it.

The entry fee is minimal, but the memories (and bragging rights)? Absolutely priceless.

2. Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary: Where Sacred Monkeys Photobomb Your Selfies

Tafi Atome isn’t just any monkey sanctuary – it’s where culture meets conservation. Established in 1993 as a community-based ecotourism initiative, it lies about 230km northeast of Accra and 43km south of Hohoe.

For over 200 years, the local community has protected the native Mona monkeys, believed to be messengers of the gods. Today, around 200 monkeys live in the surrounding tropical forest, which also hosts an array of birds and butterflies.

Expect spontaneous monkey photobombs and an easy 30-minute forest walk. Knowing you’re supporting local conservation makes the experience even more rewarding.

3. Kalakpa Game Production Reserve: For the Adventure Squad

If you and your friends are always craving "real adventure", Kalakpa Game Production Reserve is where you prove it. The reserve features rugged trails, untouched wilderness, and the chance to spot native wildlife.

Whether you're up for a light walk or a more challenging trek, Kalakpa offers the kind of raw beauty that bonds groups and humbles travellers. Pro tip: bring water, snacks, and offline music – mobile service can be patchy.

4. Mount Afadja: Conquer Ghana’s Highest Peak Like a Boss

At 885 metres above sea level, Mount Afadja (also known as Afadjato) is Ghana’s highest peak. Its name comes from the Ewe word “Avadzeto”, meaning “at war with the bush” – which you’ll fully understand once you begin the climb.

Located near the Togo border, this climb offers panoramic views, even stretching to Lake Volta. The area is also home to over 300 butterfly species. The 2–3 hour hike is tough but incredibly rewarding. Reaching the summit will earn you a story worth repeating for years.

5. Wli/Agumatsa Waterfalls: West Africa’s Ultimate Power Shower

The Wli Waterfalls are the tallest in West Africa, and they are absolutely breathtaking. After a 45-minute walk through lush rainforest, you’ll hear the roar before you see the falls. The final drop cascades from a height of about 60 metres.

The mist cools you naturally, and you can even take a dip in the pool at the base – if you’re brave enough to face the icy water. It’s a refreshing, unforgettable experience and easily one of Ghana’s must-see natural wonders.

6. Fort Prinzenstein: History That Hits Different in Person

In Keta, Fort Prinzenstein offers a powerful lesson in Ghanaian history. Built in the 18th century by the Danes, this coastal fort was once a holding point for enslaved Africans bound for the Americas.

Today, it stands near Ghana’s largest lagoon, in a wetland habitat vital to migratory birds and sea turtles. Walking its corridors brings the past to life in a way no textbook ever could. The views are beautiful, the history is haunting – a sobering but essential visit.

7. Mount Gemi: The Hidden Gem for Serious Hikers

Less famous than Afadja but no less impressive, Mount Gemi is a hidden treasure for hikers seeking a challenge. With steeper, more technical trails and fewer tourists, it’s ideal for small groups wanting solitude and scenery.

The local guides are incredibly knowledgeable, turning your hike into a mini nature class. It’s peaceful, educational, and perfect for reconnecting with nature.

Planning Your Volta Region Adventure

Most of these sites are accessible by road from Ho or Hohoe, making them ideal for weekend trips. From Accra, Tafi Atome is roughly a 230-kilometre journey – best enjoyed as a long weekend with multiple stops.

Public transport like trotros is available but can be time-consuming, so organising a group trip and sharing transport costs is often more efficient and budget-friendly.

The best part? You don’t need to break the bank. Entry fees are affordable, and the experiences are priceless.

So whether you’re celebrating a win, mending a broken heart, or just escaping city stress, the Volta Region offers adventure, culture, and natural beauty that will remind you why Ghana is truly home.