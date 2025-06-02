Top 10 African countries with the shortest average heights (2025)

Did you know that if you travelled across Africa, you’d encounter people of remarkably different heights? Just like how some basketball players seem to tower over everyone while others are closer to your own height, entire countries can have different average heights too.

It’s like nature’s own fascinating experiment playing out across the vast continent of Africa.

But here’s the interesting part, height isn’t just about genetics! It’s actually like a secret code that reveals stories about how people live, what they eat, and the challenges their countries face.

When scientists study average heights, they’re essentially reading a history book written in inches and centimetres.

Some African countries have populations that are, on average, shorter than the global norm and there are some truly intriguing reasons why.

According to World Atlas, Timor-Leste (also known as East Timor) in Southeast Asia holds the record for the shortest population in the world, with an average height of just 156.42 centimetres.

Closer to home, countries such as Mozambique, Madagascar, and Malawi have some of the shortest average heights on the African continent.

For example, Mozambique ranks as the ninth shortest country in the world, with an average height of 159.86 cm (approximately 5 feet 2.9 inches).

These statistics highlight the rich tapestry of human diversity across Africa. Understanding the factors contributing to these variations provides insight into the continent's complex interplay of genetics, culture, and environment.

Countries with the Shortest Average Heights in Africa

Country Average height (cm) 1. Madagascar 159.11 cm 2. Mozambique 159.86 cm 3. Malawi 160.91 cm 4. Liberia 161.01 cm 5. Burundi 161.21 cm 6. Rwanda 161.37 cm 7. Sierra Leone 161.89 cm 8. Tanzania 161.94 cm 9. Lesotho 162.32 cm 10. DR Congo 162.45 cm