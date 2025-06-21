Married man dies of heart attack after side chick mocks his manhood, sleeps with nephew

A young woman, identified only as Mona, has sought refuge within the walls of a church, her life spiralling into a vortex of tragedy and unsettling mystery following a clandestine affair with a married man.

Mona's account, shared candidly on Pastor Elijah Prince Osei's Secret TV Series, began with a tale of deception. She claimed the man, who had “proposed love” to her, initially asserted he was unmarried. This illusion, however, was short-lived.

"He told me he wasn't married but after a few months of staying with him, he asked me to leave, saying his wife and children were returning to the house," Mona revealed. The man, seemingly attempting to soften the blow of his sudden change of heart, had reportedly promised to secure a new residence for her and even set up a shop as compensation. Yet, these promises, she claims, remained unfulfilled.

Feeling betrayed and seeking retribution, Mona conceived a drastic plan to “teach him a lesson.” She admitted to seducing the man's nephew, who also resided in the house. The encounter was deliberately recorded, and the explicit footage, along with deeply disparaging comments about the man's sexual prowess, was intentionally sent to him. "I told him he had a small manhood and that he was not good in bed, unlike his nephew," she confessed.

Disturbingly, the man reportedly succumbed to a heart attack shortly after receiving the explicit video and the cruel remarks. Since this tragic event, Mona claims to have been plagued by unsettling dreams of the deceased.

Her fear intensified dramatically with another mysterious death. "What scares me most is that his nephew also died mysteriously," she confided in the pastor. "I keep seeing him in my my dream, I feel like he is haunting me."

