Over 10 feared dead as military personnel clash with small-scale miners in Obuasi

Over ten people are feared dead after an overnight clash between some small scale miners and military men in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Reports suggest that in the early hours of today, several small-scale miners in that area had entered one of their shafts, subsequently clashing with the heavily armed military men who were providing security for Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine.

It is reported that many have been injured and currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the region.