Stop engaging troops in shootouts – GAF warns illegal miners following Obuasi clash

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has warned illegal miners to desist from engaging military troops in shootouts following the recent clash between the miners and armed military personnel at Obuasi.

In a statement released on January 19, the GAF reported the events of the clash, providing details on the resulting deaths and injuries. According to the GAF, about 60 illegal miners intruded the Anglo Gold Ashanti mines at Cote D’or Ramp, with the intention of entering the Deep Decline of the mines.

The illegal miners allegedly attacked the military patrol deployed on Operation HALT II duties at the mentioned location as the soldiers prevented their entry into the Deep Decline. The miners were armed with various forms of weapons which include locally manufactured rifles, knives, machetes, gas cylinders and pump action guns among many others.

In defence, the military troops fired shots resulting in the death of seven illegal miners and one being seriously injured. The rest of the miners fled the scene; six pump action BB cartridges were also retrieved in the course of the event. The military reported one casualty, a soldier who was injured by pellets from a pump action gun. He is said to be undergoing treatment.

The GAF emphasized on a military personnel on authorized duty’s right to defend themselves with the use of lethal force to preserve life. The organization further warned illegal miners to stay away from mining concessions and engaging in violence due to the fatal consequences.