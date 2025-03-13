Meet Dr Sampson Appiah, the UG lecturer suspended for sexual harassment

The University of Ghana has suspended Dr Sampson Obed Appiah, a senior lecturer in the Sociology Department, for two semesters over sexual harassment.

His suspension, along with disciplinary actions against 16 other students for various forms of misconduct, was confirmed in a notice signed by Mrs Emelia Agyei-Mensah, Registrar of the University, dated 12th March 2025.

According to the notice, Dr Appiah was found guilty of sexual harassment, violating Section 1.1 (A) of the Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy and Section 10.0 of the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff.

As a result, he has been subjected to the following sanctions in accordance with Section 15.0 of the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff:

Suspension from the University for Two Semesters: Covering the second semester of the 2024/2025 academic year and the first semester of the 2025/2026 academic year.

Restricted Promotion: He is barred from applying for promotion to the next highest grade for one year after the suspension period ends.

Mandatory Training: He must undergo training on sexual harassment and misconduct, to be conducted by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee.

Formal Apology: He is required to issue a written apology to the complainant.

Dr Sampson Appiah’s Academic Background

Education PhD in Sociology, University of Ghana, 2014.

Thesis: Workplace Safety and Accidents Among Artisans at Kokompe-Accra, Ghana.

MPhil in Sociology, University of Ghana, 2008.

BA (First Class Honours) in Sociology with Philosophy, University of Ghana, 2004.

Honours & Awards UG/Carnegie Next Generation of Academics in Africa PhD Research Grant, 2012–2014.

University of Ghana Fellowship for MPhil Students, 2005–2007.

Kenneth Christmon Prize – Best Graduating Student in Sociology (2003/2004), University of Ghana.

MTN Scholarship for Brilliant/Deprived Students, 2002–2004.

Publications Books Appiah, Sampson O. (2014). Enforcement of Industrial Safety Laws in Ghana: A Study of the Pioneer Food Cannery, Tema. Lambert Academic Publishing, ISSN: 978-3-659-25497-0.