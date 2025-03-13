Don’t remove Dampare - Musa Dankwa advises Mahama

Renowned pollster and lead researcher at Global Infoanalytics Musa’s Dankwa has urged President John Mahama not remove the current Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.
According to him, the performance and leadership skills of the IGP has made him the popular security chief in recent history.
In a post on facebook Thursday, Mr Dankwa appealed to the court to expedite action in the case involving the state on the removal of some security heads by the President upon election victory.
He said:
The Supreme Court reserves the right to decide which cases it must expedite for quick resolution. The application for a ruling of the removal of security heads by presidents, I would have thought would been deemed to be urgent due the pending election and that a new government would require clarity on the matter before taking any action.
The court sat on this case, which to me is more important than many of the cases they expedited for quick resolution. Now we are hearing the IGP is on the chopping board. Did the court not see this coming or they did not think government was going to change?
He stressed:
Justice delayed is justice denied, just like the way the court handled Domilovo's case. I don't know IGP's issues but he is the most popular IGP in recent history, if I were the president, I would not have fired the IGP.
His comment comes on the back of similar sentiments expressed by Imani Ghana on the reported plans to remove the IGP by the government.