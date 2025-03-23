School boy allegedly shot dead by landlord for entering compound to retrieve ball

While the boy was playing ball with his mates, they kicked the ball which mistakenly fell into the school premises of Par Excellence School which shares the same fence with the boy’s school. The boy, a JSS 1 student, moved towards the fence and climbed up, hoping to jump into the man’s school from there to get the ball. But on sighting him, the proprietor took his pump action gun and shot the boy two times on the leg and buttocks and he fell down from the fence.