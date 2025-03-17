Soldier killed by unknown gunmen in Bawku

A military officer has been fatally shot by unidentified assailants in Bawku, Upper East Region

The incident, confirmed by security sources and reported by 3News, occurred on the morning of Monday, March 17, 2025, near a military buffer zone established in one of the town's conflict-prone areas.

The deceased has been identified as a Warrant Officer Class Two.

His killing has escalated tensions in Bawku, a region that has experienced recurring violence since 2021.

A joint security task force has been stationed in the area to maintain peace and stability amid ongoing unrest.