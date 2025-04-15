A/R: Mayor bans selling on pavement, vows to beat stubborn traders

The Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, has issued a firm directive prohibiting traders from selling on pavements and roads within the Central Business District.

Traders have been given a two-week ultimatum to vacate these areas, with the mayor warning that those who refuse to comply will face severe repercussions, including physical discipline.

Mayor Boadi stated that conventional enforcement measures, such as confiscating goods and making arrests, have proven ineffective, necessitating a more direct approach.

I have my own military-democratic style which I will be implementing. When we say leave the space, and you don’t leave the space, and I get there with my boys, we will beat you.

The mayor issued this warning during a press conference on Monday, April 14, 2025, where he outlined plans for a decongestion exercise aimed at clearing traders from pavements and roadsides.

In the middle of Adum, if I’m alone, you will be lucky, but if I’m with my ten boys, in their pick-up with their whips, trust me, we will beat you. If you don’t want to experience that kind of situation, do what is right and lawful.

Emphasising the need to maintain order in Kumasi, which he referred to as “Otumfoo’s city” and the “garden city of West Africa”, Mayor Boadi asserted his readiness to take decisive action against resistance.

We have to preserve it. If you want the job to be difficult for me, I will let your body feel the difficulty you are giving to me.