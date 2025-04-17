G/A: IT technician gets 6-month jail term for GH₵53K fraud scam

The Kaneshie District Court One has convicted and sentenced 37-year-old Gideon Kojo Elliam to six months' imprisonment with hard labour for defrauding an auto mechanic of GH₵53,000.

The IT technician from Takoradi had accepted payment to supply an auto diagnostic machine but failed to deliver the equipment.

Elliam pleaded guilty to the charge, though he contested the full amount claimed by the complainant, Mr Daniel Odoi Otu, admitting to receiving only GH₵37,000.

The court, while imposing the custodial sentence, advised Mr Otu to pursue civil action to recover any outstanding balance after Elliam completes his prison term.

According to Police Chief Inspector Achana Apeweh, who presented the case facts, the incident occurred when Mr Otu, an auto mechanic residing in Kasoa Nyanyano, engaged Elliam's services in May 2023.

Despite promising delivery by December 2023, Elliam neither provided the equipment nor responded to subsequent contact attempts.

Following his arrest on April 1, 2025, Elliam confessed to investigators that he had diverted the funds for personal use rather than purchasing the promised equipment.

This admission led to his formal charge and subsequent court appearance.

What does the law say about fraud?

Fraud is a serious criminal offence in Ghana, primarily governed by the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Under Section 131, fraud is defined as dishonestly depriving someone of property, money, or services through deception, false pretences, or misrepresentation.

Convicted offenders face imprisonment ranging from five years (for minor cases tried summarily) to twenty-five years (for severe fraud prosecuted on indictment).

A closely related offence, defrauding by false pretences (Section 115), criminalises obtaining goods, money, or credit through deliberate misrepresentation. This carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, with stricter sentences for large-scale fraud.

Additionally, Ghana’s Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044) and the Electronic Transactions Act, 2008 (Act 772) address sophisticated fraud, including corporate embezzlement, money laundering, and cybercrime.

Cyber fraud, such as online scams and phishing, can lead to up to ten years’ imprisonment and heavy fines.

The law also allows victims to pursue civil remedies for financial recovery alongside criminal prosecution, as demonstrated in cases where courts advise plaintiffs to file civil suits after criminal sentencing.