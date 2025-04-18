E/R: Okada Rider jailed 10 years for trafficking Nigerian women into prostitution

The Odumase Circuit Court in the Eastern Region has sentenced 25-year-old Baba Issa Zakaria, an Okada rider and resident of Agomanya, to ten years in prison for human trafficking and exploitation.

Zakaria was found guilty of luring young Nigerian women into Ghana under false pretenses and forcing them into prostitution.

His accomplice, Ella Elizabeth, a 26-year-old Nigerian woman also involved in the trafficking operation, faced charges including sex extortion, prostitution, and theft.

Police investigations revealed that Zakaria transported the victims from Nigeria to Lower Manya Krobo, housing them in Agomanya to engage in commercial sex work.

MUST READ: 5 critical things to consider before picking okada in Accra

During his arraignment before Judge Kwesi Appiatse Abaidoo, Zakaria pleaded guilty to seven counts, including conspiracy to commit crime, abetment of harm, sex extortion (sextortion), trading in prostitution, and exploiting trafficked persons.

The case came to light after a victim, Desmond Agmortey, reported an assault by Zakaria and his associates.

According to prosecutors—ASP Augustine K. Asante Kusi (Odumase District Crime Officer) and Chief Inspector John Kwasi Brahene—Zakaria operated as a hookup agent, bringing women from Nigeria to Ghana under an agreement that required each to pay him a weekly fee of GHC 150.

The incident leading to Zakaria’s arrest occurred on April 6, 2025, when a dispute arose between Agmortey and Ella Elizabeth over a paid sexual encounter.

Zakaria intervened, mobilizing a gang that assaulted Agmortey, inflicted machete wounds, stripped him naked, and recorded the attack.

The assailants then demanded GHC 1,200 as ransom, threatening to release the video unless paid.

After Agmortey’s brother reported the incident, police arrested Zakaria and Ella.

Zakaria admitted to three charges—sextortion, trading in prostitution, and exploiting trafficked persons—resulting in a ten-year sentence for sextortion, five years for human trafficking, and a GHC 2,400 fine for prostitution-related offenses, to be served concurrently. Ella Elizabeth was fined GHC 2,400 or a one-year prison term for prostitution.

The court emphasized the severity of the crimes, citing their premeditated and exploitative nature, as well as the broader societal dangers of human trafficking.

Investigations revealed that Zakaria had been orchestrating the scheme since 2024, operating online platforms to solicit clients while housing multiple trafficked women in Agomanya.

The ruling serves as a stern warning against human trafficking and sexual exploitation, reinforcing the judiciary’s commitment to combating such crimes.