King Promise thrills fans at Africa’s biggest basketball event (Video)

Ghanaian music star King Promise wowed fans at Africa’s biggest basketball tournament, the Basketball Africa League (BAL), with a performance that added excitement to a night of top-class sports and entertainment.

The popular singer, fresh from winning Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), took to the stage during halftime at the BAL Nile Conference clash between Rwanda’s Armee Patriotique Rwandaise (APR) and Kenya’s Nairobi City Thunder.

The game took place at the lively BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

APR gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about, claiming a huge 92-63 victory over their Kenyan opponents in their first group match of the tournament. The win sparked wild celebrations both on the court and behind the scenes.

King Promise jams with winners

After the match, King Promise joined the APR players in the dressing room, where they all danced to his hit song “Terminator,” which he had earlier performed. The cheerful moment quickly went viral online, showing the close connection between music and sport on the continent.

King Promise, who also won Best Afropop Song at the TGMA for “Paris,” brought an extra layer of star power to the tournament, which is organised by the NBA and FIBA. The BAL, now in its fifth year, continues to grow in popularity, combining world-class basketball with African music and culture.

In another game in the Nile Conference group, Libya’s Alahly Tripoli defeated South Africa’s Made By Basketball with a score of 87-77.