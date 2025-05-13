King Promise to fully sponsor his publicist's education after winning AOTY

Ghanaian musician and reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Artiste of the Year, King Promise, has announced his intention to sponsor media personality Tilly Akua Nipaa’s master’s education.

The singer, known for hits such as “Perfect Combi” and “Paris”, revealed this gesture of appreciation during an interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo. He explained that the decision came shortly after learning about Tilly’s academic aspirations through his management team.

King Promise, whose real name is Gregory Bortey Newman, praised Tilly for the dedication and professionalism she showed in supporting his TGMA 2025 campaign.

I like Tilly. I believe she was diligent in executing her job. I was just speaking with my manager—she is going to pursue her master’s degree, and I want to fund that. She’s done an excellent job and contributed greatly to what we achieved,

Tilly Akua Nipaa, who made a name for herself as an entertainment pundit, was highly vocal in her support for King Promise throughout the TGMA season. She appeared on various platforms, including DJ Slim’s Streets Is Watching, passionately arguing why King Promise deserved the Artiste of the Year title over other nominees such as Stonebwoy and Kweku Smoke.

The singer lauded Tilly not just for her loyalty, but for her balanced and respectful approach during the campaign.

She speaks facts and represented us so well. She didn’t step on anyone’s toes, she was respectful and professional, and I truly respect that. This is my way of giving back.